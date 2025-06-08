Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $8.95. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Ricoh Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.32 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

