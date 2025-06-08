John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $34.85. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 22,270 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,745,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

