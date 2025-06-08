John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $34.85. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 22,270 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
