London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.14). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.96.

Get London & Associated Properties alerts:

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.44) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.