Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.59 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 783.20 ($10.60). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.69), with a volume of 1,474,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 746 ($10.09) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.23) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.69).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 818.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 798.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.22), for a total transaction of £8,041,352.72 ($10,878,453.35). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

