CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and traded as high as $45.44. CAR Group shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 313 shares traded.

CAR Group Trading Down 7.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

