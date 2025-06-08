Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

