Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 242 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

