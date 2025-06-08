Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

