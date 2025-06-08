SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 159,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

