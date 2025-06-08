iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

