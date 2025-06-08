Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

