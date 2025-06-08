OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 260 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 40,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

