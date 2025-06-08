Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,884 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

