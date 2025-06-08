Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

