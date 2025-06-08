Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.