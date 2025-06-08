EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

