10,507 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

