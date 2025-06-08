iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $112.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

