Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

