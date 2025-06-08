Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

