SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

