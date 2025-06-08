Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

