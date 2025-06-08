Seilern Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,274 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seilern Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,274 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 4.1% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $62,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.99 and its 200 day moving average is $539.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

