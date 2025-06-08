Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,320 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 4.4% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $67,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 29,326.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233,145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.15 and its 200-day moving average is $337.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.