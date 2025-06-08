775 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4%

GS opened at $614.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.83. The company has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

