JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $266.48 and last traded at $266.46. 2,093,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,520,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

