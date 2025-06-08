Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

