Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 811.11 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,017 ($13.76). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.73), with a volume of 617,576 shares trading hands.

Indivior Trading Up 2.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 811.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 840.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -841.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

