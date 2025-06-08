Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.08. Xtra-Gold Resources shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 16,069 shares trading hands.

Xtra-Gold Resources Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$67.30 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

