Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.01 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.51). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.38), with a volume of 96,705 shares traded.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 5.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.