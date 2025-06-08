Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.87 and traded as high as C$40.55. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$40.55, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.48.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

