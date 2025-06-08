Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.70 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($8.25). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 600.48 ($8.12), with a volume of 205,486 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Volution Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 550.50. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current year.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

See Also

