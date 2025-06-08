Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.41. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 18,154 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
