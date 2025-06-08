Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.41. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 18,154 shares traded.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

