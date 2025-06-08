ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and traded as high as $36.92. ATCO shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 8,753 shares trading hands.

ATCO Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

