Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $659,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $116.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

