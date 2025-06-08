Kennebec Savings Bank Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $416.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.41 and a 200 day moving average of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

