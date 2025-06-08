Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 284,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Unigold Stock Down 16.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unigold
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.