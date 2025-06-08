Client First Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Client First Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.2% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after purchasing an additional 987,602 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

