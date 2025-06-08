2,800 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

