CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

