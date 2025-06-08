KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 942.6% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.