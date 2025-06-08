Global Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.97. The stock has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.