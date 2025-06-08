One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.