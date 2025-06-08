Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

