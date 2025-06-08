Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day moving average of $399.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

