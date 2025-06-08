City State Bank Buys 1,665 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

City State Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,330.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.