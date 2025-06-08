Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 46,195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

