Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $232.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.