SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 587 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.