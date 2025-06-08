Bangor Savings Bank Has $632,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

